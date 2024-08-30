Saini Denies Safe Seat Contest

New Delhi: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has confirmed his intention to contest the upcoming state Assembly elections from his current constituency, Karnal, despite speculation suggesting he might switch to the "safe seat" of Ladwa. However, he said the final decision rests with the BJP's Parliamentary board

Recent rumours, fuelled by the BJP's Central Election Committee meeting in Delhi, suggested that Saini might consider running from Ladwa. This speculation was further amplified by state BJP president Mohanlal Badoli, who indicated that Saini would contest from Ladwa. Badoli also announced his own decision not to run in the state elections, a move interpreted by party insiders as an attempt to address dissatisfaction among potential candidates not included in the BJP's candidate list.

In response to these rumours, Saini clarified his position during a roadshow in Karnal. "I have a lot of love and affection for the people of Karnal," he stated. "The full blessings of the people of Karnal are with me. It is a matter of great fortune for me that I am receiving so much support from the people of Karnal, and I am committed to contesting from Karnal only."

Saini acknowledged that the final decision on candidate selection rests with the BJP's parliamentary board. " Badoli has more information than I do," he noted. "The list of candidates is with the central leadership, and the parliamentary board will make the final decision. Regardless of who the candidate is, our party workers will support them as the candidate represents the 'Kamal ka phool' (lotus flower)."

Saini, who succeeded Manohar Lal Khattar as Chief Minister in March, was previously the BJP's state chief and a Kurukshetra MP. He won the byelection for the Karnal Assembly seat vacated by Khattar and had earlier been elected as an MLA from Naraingarh in 2014.

The BJP is expected to release its first list of candidates for the Haryana Assembly elections by Sunday. The elections for the 90-member Haryana Assembly are scheduled for October 1, with results to be declared on October 4.