Saif Ali Khan's Rs 25 Lakh Medical Claim Sparks Controversy

Mumbai-based doctors' body, Association of Medical Consultants (AMC), has raised concerns over the swift approval of Saif Ali Khan's Rs 25 lakh medical insurance claim by Niva Bupa – a health insurance company in India, alleging ‘preferential treatment to a celebrity’.





In a letter to Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI), the doctors' body, which represents over 14,000 medical professionals in India, said that approval to Khan’s insurance claimscame within hours of his hospitalisation at Lilavati Hospital while such approvals are unusual for regular policyholders.The doctors' body called for an investigation and said the prompt action on Saif Ali Khan's mediclaim shows how celebrities receive “favourable terms and higher cashless treatment limits” while commonpeople face “insufficient coverage.”