Saif Ali Khan to remain hospitalised for few more days

Mumbai: Actor Saif Ali Khan’s discharge from the hospital has been delayed and he is likely to get discharged either on Tuesday or Wednesday after the doctors are sure about his complete recovery.

Khan had sustained six knife injuries during an attempted burglary at his Mumbai home on Thursday. The police have arrested Mohammed Shariful Islam, a suspected illegal Bangladeshi immigrant, who allegedly broke into the actor’s residence in Bandra and stabbed him six times including one near his spine and one on his neck.

Though the doctors said that Khan has recovered well, he will be kept under medical supervision for a day or two more.

Dr. Nitin Dange of Lilavati Hospital informed, “The decision on discharging him will be made in the next one to two days.”

The medical team wants to perform further tests to ensure that his recovery is complete and that there are no complications related to his injuries. Once his tests, including blood reports and a full body check-up, show normal results, the doctors will proceed with his discharge, a source informed.

The police claimed that they have found the accused person’s fingerprints at at least 19 places in Khan’s house. They have also found that he has a history of committing theft. While working at a pub in the Worli Koliwada area a few months ago he was caught stealing a guest’s diamond ring and subsequently fired from his job.

Meanwhile, the political blame game has continued over the incident. Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and urged for the removal of all Bangladeshis from the country. “If the man who attacked Khan is a Bangladeshi, then the central government is responsible. It is Amit Shah’s responsibility and he should resign,” he said.

Hitting back at the Shiv Sena (UBT), BJP leader Ashish Shelar dared Uddhav Thackeray to confront West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee over the illegal immigration of Bangladeshis and her opposition to the deployment of the BSF on the border.

“Illegal immigration of Bangladeshi citizens does not occur in states like Assam and Tripura, where the BJP is in power. It is happening in Mamata Didi’s West Bengal. Why Uddhav Thackeray has not confronted her about this illegal immigration? She opposes the deployment of the Border Security Forces in her state. So, stop this hypocrisy for political gain,” Shelar stated on X.