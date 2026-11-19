Mumbai: Mumbai Police have launched a probe after Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan received a threatening voice message in the name of fugitive Zeeshan Akhtar, an accused in the Baba Siddique murder case. Forensic teams are investigating whether the audio is genuine or an AI-generated deepfake.

The threatening message was reportedly circulated in the name of the Rohit Godara gang, a crime syndicate operating across north India, with the speaker claiming to be Akhtar.

According to sources, the warning to Khan was made in connection with a recent controversy involving his wife, Kareena Kapoor.

“Mai Rohit Godara gang se Zeeshan Akhtar. Saif Ali Khan, jo teri biwi Kareena ne galti kari hai, uski tumhe na bhugatni pade (This is Zeeshan Akhtar from the Rohit Godara gang. Saif Ali Khan, make sure you don’t have to pay the price for the mistake your wife, Kareena, has made),” a man can be heard saying in the purported clip.

“Pehle jo chaku lagi thi, usse toh bach gaya. Humari lagegi toh nahi bachega (You survived the earlier stabbing, but you won’t survive if we attack you),” the man says.

“Mumbai Police are investigating the threat and verifying whether it was actually sent by Zeeshan Akhtar or by someone impersonating him,” a senior police officer said.

In January last year, Khan was injured after an intruder attacked him with a knife at his residence in Mumbai, following which he was hospitalised. The accused was arrested by the Mumbai police after a few days.

Akhtar has been missing since Siddique was shot dead outside his son Zeeshan Siddique’s office in Bandra in October 2024. Siddique (66), a NCP leader and former Maharashtra minister, was shot dead by three assailants outside his son Zeeshan Siddique’s office in Mumbai’s Bandra East area on the night of October 12, 2024.

Recently, the Mumbai Police had arrested 30-year-old Bengaluru-based IIT graduate Vaibhav Mishra, who had allegedly used AI to issue threats despite having no links to any gang, to film stars like Ayushmann Khurrana and Tusshar Kapoor.

During interrogation, investigators found that Mishra allegedly used AI voice-cloning software and fake social media accounts to impersonate operatives of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, including using aliases such as ‘Harry Boxer’ and ‘Anil Pandit,’ to demand Rs 5 crore from Kapoor and crores in extortion from Khurrana.

In addition to this, there have also been incidents of attacks and threats to other Bollywood celebrities, which include the recent firing incident outside actor Tiger Shroff's house in Juhu and heightened security measures for actor Amitabh Bachchan, who recently installed a protective glass enclosure at his Mumbai home due to security concerns.