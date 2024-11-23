Sachin Tendulkar pays respects to Puttaparthi Sai Baba on his birth anniversary

Legendary Sachin Tendulkar on Saturday recalled the teachings of late spiritual guru Sathya Sai Baba on his 99th birth anniversary.

Taking to social media platform 'X', the little master emphasised on taking forward Sathya Sai Baba's vision of a loving and peaceful world.

"Sri Sathya Sai Baba's teachings were simple yet profound—truth, love, and service to all. As we remember him on his 99th birth anniversary, let’s carry forward his vision of a loving and peaceful world," he wrote on the micro-blogging site.