Sachin Tendulkar pays respects to Puttaparthi Sai Baba on his birth anniversary
Legendary Sachin Tendulkar on Saturday recalled the teachings of late spiritual guru Sathya Sai Baba on his 99th birth anniversary.
Taking to social media platform 'X', the little master emphasised on taking forward Sathya Sai Baba's vision of a loving and peaceful world.
"Sri Sathya Sai Baba's teachings were simple yet profound—truth, love, and service to all. As we remember him on his 99th birth anniversary, let’s carry forward his vision of a loving and peaceful world," he wrote on the micro-blogging site.
The India cricket great is an ardent follower of Puttaparthi Sai Baba and often seen visiting his ashram for guidance.
After Sathya Sai Baba's passing in 2011, grieving Tendulkar called it a significant personal loss.��
Meanwhile, Tendulkar, who retired from all forms of cricket, now focuses on philanthropic works with his foundation -- 'Sachin Tendulkar Foundation' among other things.
In addition, Prime Minister Narendra Modi sent a written message to the Prasanthi Nilayam, Puttaparthi and hailed the teaching of Sathya Sai Baba.
"The uniqueness of Sri Sathya Sai Baba's spiritual teachings lies in their innate simplicity. The sensitivity and concern for the larger well-being is reflected through such messages as 'Service to Man is service to God,' Love all, Serve all and help ever, Hurt never,'" the letter reads.
