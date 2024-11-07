Sachin Pilot Accuses BJP of Double Standards on Pro-Poor Policies

BHOPAL: Senior Congress leader and former deputy chief minister of Rajasthan Sachin Pilot on Thursday accused BJP of maintaining double standard on pro-poor measures.

BJP projects itself as messiah of the poor when the states ruled by the party announce different welfare measures, but when Congress makes promises to implement any pro-poor measure, the saffron party dubs it ‘revdi’ culture (practice of providing freebies), Mr Pilot said.

Mr Pilot was here to campaign for the Congress in the November 13 by-elections to Budhni and Vijaypur Assembly constituencies in Madhya Pradesh.

Mr Pilot said that BJP had hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for declaring to provide free rice to 80 crore people in the state, but the party criticized some pro-poor measures undertaken by the Congress-ruled governments in Karnataka, Telangana and Himachal Pradesh, calling them freebies.

“It is a double standard by BJP”, he said.

The Congress leader said that BJP used to flaunt the ‘Ladli Behna’ scheme providing Rs 1,250 per month to the beneficiaries in Madhya Pradesh, but the party did not allow former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who implemented the scheme, to continue in the post after the saffron party won power in the state in the last Assembly elections.

He said that the law and order in Madhya Pradesh is a cause of concern particularly the growing incidents of rape and violence against women.