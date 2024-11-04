Ruckus in J&K Assembly As PDP Member Reads Out Resolution Against Article 370 Abrogation

Srinagar: Opposition BJP created a ruckus in Jammu and Kashmir Assembly on Monday over PDP member Waheed Ur Rehman Para’s reading out a personal resolution against the abrogation of Article 370. The BJP demanded that Mr. Para’s remarks be expunged, and the resolution disallowed on the plea that the PDP member had violated the rules of the House.

As Speaker Abdur Rahim Rather sought time for examining the issue before taking a decision, the House witnessed heated arguments on the controversial move with one of the members Shabir Ahmad Kullay (independent) taking to the Well of the House and locking horns with the protesting BJP members.

After senior National Conference (NC) leader and former minister Mr. Rather was elected as the Speaker of the House through a voice vote, key members of various political parties took the floor to welcome his appointment and to thank him for taking up the task. However, Mr. Para after saying a few words to warmly welcome Mr. Rather as the ‘esteemed custodian of the house’, read out from a sheet of paper which, he said, was a resolution opposing the Centre’s August 5, 2019 move and subsequent reorganisation of the erstwhile state of J&K.

His ‘resolution’ read, “This House opposes the revocation of special status of J&K and the constitutional disempowerment of J&K through the J&K reorganisation Act 2019 and calls for its complete rescinding.” It added, “The House further resolves to strive for restoration of special status and all constitutional guarantees granted to J&K in their original, pristine form.” Mr. Para claimed that he and two other PDP members had written to the Speaker to allow the ‘resolution’ to be taken up for discussion. J&K People’s Conference chairman and former minister Sajad Gani Lone and some independent members vociferously supported Mr. Para and endorsed his ‘resolution’, adding to the verbal spat in the House.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah was soon on his feet to say that Mr. Para’s was only playing to the gallery. “I didn’t want to make any political speech in the House today. We were felicitating you (Mr. Rather) on becoming the Speaker of this House and then politics crept in. Some members can’t live without doing it. The people have not accepted the August 5, 2019 decisions. If they had supported these, the outcome of the Assembly elections would have been different,” he said.

He added that Mr. Para’s move was only for the cameras and that the House's discussion and reflection on the matter will not be dictated by a single member. As the protest by all the 28 BJP members persisted and some other members including a few of the NC continued to create noisy scenes, the Speaker adjourned the House on the plea “There are only ten minutes left for Lieutenant Governor’s arrival to address the House.”

The NC while reacting to the PDP member’s reading out the ‘resolution’ against the abrogation of Article 370 said that it was a half attempt to circumvent the government's move to introduce a resolution against the abrogation of Article 370 in the Assembly. "It was too clever by half an attempt by a PDP MLA, clearly aimed at circumventing a government move to introduce resolution (on the subject),” the party said in a statement. It added, “We expect everyone to support the resolution rather than playing to the gallery and weakening the collective resolve of those who sincerely want reclaiming of our constitutional rights, protection of dignity and identity.”

However, PDP president and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti appreciated Mr. Para’s move and said that she felt proud of him.

“Proud of Waheed Para for introducing a resolution in the JK Assembly opposing the revocation of Article 370 and resolving to restore the special status. God bless you,” she wrote on ‘X’.

In another post, she thanked Mr. Lone, Mr. Kullay and others for supporting Mr. Para in the House. She said that their showing solidarity with her party member and supporting his resolution “underscores the ongoing political and humanitarian concerns within J&K, reflecting the broader sentiment of many who view the revocation of Article 370 as a significant alteration to our autonomy and identity”. She added, “This collective action by political figures across different lines signifies the depth of feeling about the issue, aiming to address not only legal but also moral dimensions of the decision made by the central government. As we move forward, it's essential to keep advocating for the rights and voices of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, ensuring that their concerns are heard and addressed.”

Later Mr. Rather while thanking the members for unanimously electing him as the Speaker promised to remain non-partisan while presiding over the House. "I have been with NC for the last 50 years, but I do not represent any political party in this House. There won’t be any partisan conduct. I intend to run this House with honesty and integrity," he said, adding, "I am here to serve as a custodian of the House, not as an enforcer of any particular ideology. Our responsibility is to make the administration accountable and to create a healthy, constructive atmosphere in the House."

Lt. Governor Mr. Sinha in his address to the House said that the government will make all efforts for the restoration of statehood to J&K and that he was hopeful to work with the new government and members of the Legislative Assembly as “one team.”

“My government will work with you all closely. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed his commitment for restoring the statehood. The council of ministers have passed the resolution which has been approved by me as well. This reflects the collective will and aspiration of people of J&K. My government will make all efforts for the restoration of statehood to J&K,” he said.

He said that the government will work for the better future of J&K which has reached an annual growth output of 7 per cent. “We are committed to create more avenues for employment and strengthen the fiscal position of J&K. Every region of J&K will be treated equally to create a prosperous society.”