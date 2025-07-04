RSS Plans Year-Long Centenary Fete

New Delhi: Unfazed by criticism, especially from its political opponents in the ruling BJP, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) said on Thursday that “ever-growing public support for its social work shows what people think about the Sangh.” RSS Prachar Pramukh Sunil Ambekar, briefing the media ahead of the three-day Akhil Bharatiya Pracharak Baithak, also downplayed complaints that the organisation lacks adequate representation from Dalits and OBCs. “We are not a political party,” he said. “As a social organisation, we work organically with every section of society through our grassroots volunteers.”

“The centenary year begins on Vijayadashami, October 2, and will continue for an entire year,” Ambekar added. “From every shakha to mandal, events will carry the Sangh’s message.”

On the controversy over general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale’s recent remarks about the words “secularism” and “socialism” in the Constitution’s Preamble, Ambekar urged that the comments be judged in the broader context of constitutional changes made during the Emergency.

The Baithak, starting Friday at the RSS Delhi headquarters, will review the work of affiliated bodies and finalise programmes for the Sangh’s centenary celebrations. “The focus will be on planning outreach campaigns, ‘Gruh Sampark’ and ‘Samajik Sadbhav Baithaks’, to mark our 100th year,” Ambekar said. RSS Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat will join special interactive sessions with representatives from diverse communities in Delhi, Bengaluru, Mumbai and Kolkata.

A special youth outreach programme will target the growing number of young volunteers who have joined the RSS since 2014. The Baithak will also finalise Bhagwat’s year-long pravas schedule and review the work of all Sangh affiliates.