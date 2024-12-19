RSS Holds Talks with CM on Chhattisgarh Ministry Reshuffle

Raipur: Nearly half-a-dozen senior Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) functionaries held a marathon meeting with chief minister Vishnu Deo Sai at the latter’s official residence here on Tuesday night, fueling speculations on a major reshuffle in state ministry and a complete overhaul of Chhattisgarh unit of BJP.

The meeting which began at around six pm on Tuesday lasted nearly five hours, sangh sources said on Wednesday.

“The meeting had a 21-point agenda for discussion. The key agendas included functioning of the ministers in the Vishnu Deo Sai government, state administration, governance, and restructuring of state BJP post- organizational elections which are likely to end by the end of this year”, a senior RSS functionary disclosed to this newspaper, unwilling to be quoted.

In fact, the team of senior RSS functionaries have been camping in Raipur for the last four days to prepare the agenda for the meeting. They have been interacting with senior party leaders in the state to take stock of the political situation in the state.

Prominent among the RSS functionaries who were closeted with the chief minister in a marathon meeting on Tuesday night included Arun Singh, Sah- Karyavah Sangthan mantri (co-general secretary), Deepak Bispute, Boudhik Pramukh (head of intellectual wing of RSS), Swapnil Kulkarni, Kshetriya Pracharak (Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh), and Prem Singh Sidar, Saha- Kshetriya Pracharak (Jabalpur).

Sources said that the meeting deliberated the functioning of the Vishnu Deo Sai ministry and the state administration.

The meeting comes amid the rumblings in the state party over the functioning of some of the state ministers, reported slowing down of developmental works and the lack of coordination between the state party and the government, sources said.

The meeting also discussed the election of president and other office bearers in the state party, scheduled to be held in the next couple of weeks.

“A major reshuffle in the state ministry is on the cards based on the inputs gathered by the RSS team. A massive shakeup in the state bureaucracy is also expected to improve the governance” the RSS leader said.