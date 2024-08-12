RSS asks Centre to save Hindus in Dhaka

RSS leader Dattatreya Hosabale. (Photo: PTI) RSS leader Dattatreya Hosabale. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Alarmed at the violent attacks on Hindus and other minorities in Bangladesh following the regime change, RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale met Union ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and J.P. Nadda, the BJP president, to express concern and urge the Indian government to take swift action to assist the victims.

The meeting, held on Sunday at Rajnath Singh's residence focused on addressing the growing concerns over the safety of minorities in Bangladesh.

The RSS called on the government to raise the issue at international forums to highlight the atrocities against minorities and to pressure the interim government in Bangladesh to take immediate action against those responsible. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also urged the interim government to ensure the safety and protection of Hindus and other minority communities.

In a related effort, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), an affiliate of the RSS, has launched a helpline for victims. Additionally, a protest march, the "Nari Shakti March," is scheduled for August 16 to protest the violent attacks on minorities, including women, in Bangladesh.

During the meeting with the Union ministers, Hosabale reportedly urged the Indian government to seek assistance from voluntary organisations and NGOs to provide aid to the affected minorities in Bangladesh. He suggested that the government offer essential supplies such as food, medicines, and tents to those who have fled to the Indian border to escape the violence. The RSS leader indicated that the Sangh is willing to provide assistance through its network of voluntary organisations if needed.

Protests against the attacks on minorities in Bangladesh have also erupted in several countries, reflecting widespread condemnation of the violence.