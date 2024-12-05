RS Erupts as BJP MP Highlights 'Attacks' on India's Interests from Abroad

New Delhi: The Rajya Sabha on Thursday witnessed uproarious scenes in the morning when BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi alleged attacks by foreign forces on India's national interests and demanded a thorough probe besides asking all MPs to discuss the serious issue. Speaking on 'Concerns over Suspicious and Conspicuous Attacks on National Interest from Abroad' during Zero Hour, Trivedi cited instances during the past three years wherein issues concerning India were raised by international entities just before or during Parliament sessions.

He cited examples of the Hindenburg report, Covid vaccine report and one on Indian farmers, a BBC documentary, Pegasus issue and a video on violence against women in Manipur during the past three years. He also cited the recent report on the indictment of an Indian business house by a US attorney just ahead of the Winter Session.

"Ever since India is emerging as a strategic, economic and diplomatic power, it has been seen that in the last three years there have been attempts to attack India's established systems and interests on economic and social fronts through activities from abroad," he said.

He also quoted a recent report by a French publication that certain foreign powers are funding the Organised Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP) which also focusses on India and has association with billionaire investor George Soros.

Trivedi also said that it was for the first time that the Russian government had claimed that there was foreign intervention in India's elections, with another government denying it.

As soon as he referred to the US attorney report, members of several opposition parties rose on their feet creating uproar in the House.

Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar intervened, saying, "we cannot allow the largest democracy to be made dysfunctional by 'deep state'. This House should be united in neutralising any trend or initiative that is dangerous to our sovereignty".

As the uproar continued, Dhankhar allowed Trivedi to complete his remarks and the BJP MP sought to know whether all these reports were coincidental or were deliberate. He also demanded a thorough probe into the matter and asked members to debate the issue thoroughly.

"I want to point out that the Russian government had stated that there is foreign intervention in India's elections. Never has such a thing happened in the country's history," he said.

"I want to ask the opposition whether all this is happening by default or nefarious design. If this is happening by default, then all MPs should only debate the issue and if it is deliberate, then there should be a thorough investigation," Trivedi demanded.

He also said that no foreign force can stall India's march towards progress and the country is moving forward with pride.

Amid the din, the Chairman then allowed TMC member Derek O'Brien to speak on the issue.

As the uproar continued, the Chair adjourned the proceedings till 12 noon.�