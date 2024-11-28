RS adjourned amid protests over Adani, Sambhal issues

Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned multiple times on Monday, eventually for the day, amidst opposition protests centered on allegations against the Adani Group and other issues, including demands for compensation for Sambhal farmers affected by floods.

The day began with routine business, including obituary references for former MPs. However, opposition parties, led by the Congress, sought immediate discussions on recent allegations against Gautam Adani. A U.S. court has reportedly indicted Adani Group officials on charges of bribery amounting to $265 million to secure solar power contracts. Despite 13 notices under Rule 267 being filed, Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar disallowed them, citing a lack of grounds for suspension of scheduled business.

This decision prompted protests from opposition leaders, including Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge. The House was first adjourned for 15 minutes, but continuous disruptions led to its adjournment for the day. Separately, protests erupted over unaddressed issues such as farmer compensation in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh, where floods caused significant losses.

In the Lok Sabha, tributes were paid to deceased members before the session was adjourned till noon. Parliament is set to reconvene on Wednesday, as Tuesday has been designated to commemorate the adoption of the Constitution on its 75th anniversary​.�

These protests highlight ongoing tensions between the government and opposition as Parliament enters its Winter Session.