Rs 5 Crore Sanctioned For ‘Maharashtra Bhavan’ in London

Mumbai:In a significant move aimed at strengthening ties with the global Marathi diaspora, the BJP-led Mahayuti government has approved financial aid for the establishment of a Maharashtra Bhavan in London.

The state government on Tuesday sanctioned Rs five crore for the project, which will be led by Maharashtra Mandal London, a long-standing cultural organization representing the Marathi-speaking community in the United Kingdom.



The Maharashtra Mandal London is set to acquire a historic building, currently owned by the Church of England, which it has been using on rent for cultural programmes. The structure will be purchased and renovated to serve as a permanent cultural and social hub for the Marathi community.



According to officials, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar approved the funding proposal, which was prepared by the Marathi Language Department and cleared by the Finance Department. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also gave his approval to the project. “This fund will be utilised to set up Maharashtra Bhavan, providing the Marathi community in the UK with a dedicated cultural and social space,” said an official.



The Marathi community in London has been advocating for a cultural centre of their own for years. In January 2023, members of the Mandal submitted a formal request to then Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, seeking financial assistance to purchase the property. They pledged to fund the renovation themselves if the government supported the building’s acquisition.



Last week, representatives of the Mandal reiterated this request during a meeting with Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar at an event in Pune. Officials said Mr. Pawar subsequently took the matter up with CM Fadnavis, leading to swift approval of the proposal.



Officials revealed that the Church of England, facing insolvency, had put several properties on sale, including the building currently used by the Mandal. While the market value of the building is estimated to be around Rs 20–22 crore, it is being purchased for Rs five crore due to the owner’s financial condition.

Initially, the Maharashtra Bhavan will be used for cultural programs and community gatherings. In the long term, it is also expected to function as an incubation and investment center, offering support to Maharashtrian entrepreneurs and visitors exploring business opportunities in the UK, the official said.

The building will also provide accommodation facilities for visiting delegates from Maharashtra.



“The Maharashtra Bhavan will serve as an important platform for strengthening bilateral relations between the United Kingdom and the Government of Maharashtra. It will promote cultural exchange through Marathi literature, dance, music, and festivals. The Bhavan will host language classes, workshops, and international conferences aimed at promoting Marathi globally,” said Deputy CM Ajit Pawar.



Founded in 1932 by Dr. N.C. Kelkar, personal secretary to Mahatma Gandhi, Maharashtra Mandal London is one of the oldest Marathi organisations outside India. Currently, more than one lakh Marathi-speaking individuals in the UK are associated with the Mandal.

Officials confirmed that the building will be formally owned by Maharashtra Mandal London, which has committed to naming the structure Maharashtra Bhavan in recognition of the state government’s support.