Rs 2.5 cr cash seized in Navi Mumbai ahead of Maharashtra polls

Thane: Thane Police seized around Rs 2.5 crore in cash from a row-house in Sector 16 of Nerul in Navi Mumbai, amid the model code of conduct in place for the November 20 Maharashtra assembly elections, officials said on Monday.



The cash was seized in a joint operation by the Election Commission and Thane Police.



"We have seized the cash from a row-house. We are investigating whose money it is and where it came from. The seizure was made jointly by the Election Commission and the police," Senior Inspector Bramhanand Naikwadi told ANI.



Further details are awaited.



The Maharashtra Assembly elections will take place on November 20, votes will be counted on November 23.





