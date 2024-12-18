Rs 231 Cr fraud: ED conducts raids on Odisha BJD leader’s kin’s offices and residence

Bhubaneswar: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday conducted extensive raids on the properties of Khirod Mallick, the late brother of Pramila Mallick, a senior leader of the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and the Opposition Chief Whip. The simultaneous raids took place in New Delhi and three locations in Sambalpur, Odisha, as part of an investigation into alleged financial fraud totaling Rs 231 crore.



Khirod Mallick, who passed away earlier this year, is accused of obtaining loans from various national and private banks under dubious pretenses. Reports suggest he secured soft loans from banks and then lent them to women’s self-help groups at high interest rates.

Mallick’s non-governmental organization (NGO), the Bharat Integrated Social Welfare Agency (BISWA), is currently under scrutiny for misappropriating a significant amount of funds. Investigators believe that Khirod Mallick may have manipulated banking channels to secure these large loans, prompting the ED's decisive action.

In Sambalpur, officials are conducting raids at Khirod Mallick’s residence as well as BISWA's local offices. In New Delhi, the focus is on the headquarters of BISWA.

The ED previously registered a case against BISWA, alleging millions in fraud and the failure to repay loans. The NGO is also accused of misusing foreign funds. Additionally, the late Khirod Mallik was implicated in the ‘sattua’ and ‘pulses’ scam during the BJD's time in power.

Under the BJD administration, BISWA was awarded contracts to supply pulses for mid-day meals in government schools. Khirod Mallik also secured various government projects while his sister held a position of influence.

Sources indicate that several cases against Khirod Mallik were overlooked during the BJD's rule. The ED suspects that others may be involved and plans to investigate further, potentially exposing issues within the previous BJD government.