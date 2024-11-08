Royal Bengal Tiger Sighting Near Berhampur Causes Panic Among Locals

BHUBANESWAR: Royal Bengal Tiger crossing National Highway 16 near Roland College on the outskirts of Odisha’s Berhampur city was captured on camera Wednesday, sparking widespread concern, reports said on Friday.

The video, recorded by a car’s dashboard camera, quickly went viral on social media, drawing attention to the rare but concerning presence of the tiger near populated areas.

Following the sighting, local residents have been on edge, with many expressing fears about the potential dangers posed by the big cat.

In response, the state forest department has ramped up patrols and surveillance in the area, keeping a close watch on the tiger’s movements.

Officials have urged locals to stay vigilant, cooperate with the forest department, and report any further sightings. Additionally, they have installed trap cameras at strategic locations to monitor the tiger’s path and activity.

Forest officials believe the tiger has been roaming the outskirts of Berhampur for the past few days, likely in search of food. Evidence of its presence, including pug marks, has been found in several locations nearby. Some residents have even reported recent livestock attacks attributed to the tiger. In Padmapur, a cow was allegedly killed, while a goat was reportedly attacked in Chikiti, escalating concerns among farmers and villagers.

An auto driver also claimed to have seen the tiger near a mill on the Patrapur-Jayantipur road, further emphasising the tiger's movement across a wide area. The forest department is investigating these reports and working closely with local communities to ensure public safety while tracking the tiger’s movements.

The incident has sparked renewed discussions on wildlife conservation and human-wildlife conflict, as officials continue their efforts to manage the situation without harming the animal or endangering the public.

Hrusikesh Mohanty, a Berhampur-based development activist, observed that the wildlife like tiger and elephants are frequently wandering onto non-forested areas, including human habitations, because of scarcity of foods in their natural habitats.