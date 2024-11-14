Rohit Pawar compares Fadnavis to general dyer, criticises BJP’s tactics

sNCP leader Rohit Pawar, in a charged speech in Nagpur, compared Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to General Dyer, known for the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, accusing him of employing coercive tactics against political opponents. Pawar alleged that Fadnavis, while portraying himself as a "Chanakya," has instead fostered public distrust with authoritarian approaches. Pawar further accused the BJP of using financial influence and pressure to sway leaders, including prominent figures like Ajit Pawar, for personal gain rather than public welfare.

Speaking at a Maha Vikas Aghadi rally, he alleged that BJP allies receive lucrative tenders worth hundreds of crores, which he argued undermine genuine development. Pawar also criticized MNS leader Raj Thackeray for allegedly working with BJP to split opposition votes, asserting that Thackeray’s public image has suffered as he aligns more closely with BJP interests.

He also targeted Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, questioning his changing stance on BJP’s strategies and criticizing the BJP's approach of dividing the Shiv Sena. Pawar cautioned that Maharashtra would reject BJP’s “Gujarat model” politics, calling it divisive and inconsistent with the state’s inclusive identity. On Ajit Pawar's absence from recent rallies, Rohit Pawar suggested this reflects his concerns about declining public support for the alliance with the BJP, foreshadowing potential resistance ahead of upcoming elections.