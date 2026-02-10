Rohit Pawar claims sabotage, wants foreign agencies to probe Ajit Pawar plane crash

Mumbai: NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) leader Rohit Pawar on Tuesday demanded an investigation by international aviation agencies into the plane crash that killed Ajit Pawar, alleging that the incident was not an accident but a “100 per cent case of sabotage”.

Rohit Pawar, an MLA from the Sharad Pawar faction of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), is the grandson of Sharad Pawar’s elder brother Dinkarrao alias Appasaheb Pawar. Ajit Pawar was the son of Sharad Pawar’s younger brother Anantrao.

Ajit Pawar died in a plane crash at Baramati airport on January 28 along with four others. Rohit Pawar made a detailed presentation highlighting what he described as discrepancies in the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) report and air traffic control (ATC) records.

“Many people have expressed doubts about whether this was an accident or sabotage. As a common person with no technical background, I feel this was not an accident. There appears to be 100 per cent foul play involved. That is why we want answers from all investigative agencies,” Rohit Pawar said.

He claimed that Ajit Pawar was originally scheduled to travel to Baramati by road on January 27, but the plan was changed after a meeting with a “very prominent leader” was delayed. “Because the leader arrived late and discussions went on longer than expected, Dada had no option but to reschedule the visit. The flight for 7.13 am the next day was booked on January 27 itself,” he said.

The MLA questioned the sudden change in the travel itinerary, including whether the flight timing was altered and why the pilots were replaced at the last minute. He pointed to discrepancies between the DGCA report and ATC transcripts and raised concerns over the aircraft’s transponder, alleging it was switched off nearly a minute before the crash. He also questioned why the aircraft took off despite poor visibility and why a landing attempt was made at Baramati when Pune airport was reportedly identified as a backup. While Runway 29 at Baramati was available and considered safer, he alleged there was an unusual insistence on landing on Runway 11. He further claimed that the pilot remained silent in the final moments, while only the co-pilot was heard saying “oh shit” seconds before the crash.

Raising questions about the flight crew, Rohit said the pilots Sahil Madan and Yash were replaced at the last minute and sought clarity on why pilot Sumit Kapoor returned from Hong Kong to operate the flight. He alleged that Kapoor had a questionable track record, claiming his pre-flight alcohol tests had reportedly been positive in 2010 and 2017. He also demanded investigation into alleged internal WhatsApp chats of the aircraft owner related to intoxicated pilots. “If the pilot’s family feels I am casting aspersions, all I want to say is that we need answers. We have lost a family member,” he said.

The state Crime Investigation Department (CID) and the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) are currently probing the crash. However, Rohit Pawar said the CID lacks authority to enter airport premises, while the AAIB is a government agency functioning under the DGCA.

“I am not doubting the credentials of the AAIB. But this case requires a comprehensive investigation by multiple expert agencies such as the US National Transportation Safety Board, France’s Bureau of Enquiry and Analysis for Civil Aviation Safety, and the UK-based Air Accidents Investigation Branch,” he said, adding that at least two international agencies should conduct parallel probes.

Rohit also alleged that VSR Company, which owned the Learjet aircraft, exerted influence over DGCA officials. He raised concerns about the role of VSR, the handling company Arrow that made the booking, and the pilot involved in the flight.

Questioning the silence of senior NCP leaders Praful Patel, Sunil Tatkare and Chhagan Bhujbal on the suspected sabotage, Rohit said they may have different priorities as they have to be in the government.