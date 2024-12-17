 Top
Road crash on Yamuna Expressway leaves four dead

Deccan Chronicle
17 Dec 2024 10:42 AM IST


Four people were killed and another seriously injured in a collision between two cars on the Yamuna Expressway here early Tuesday, police said. The accident took place when the victims were on way to Noida.

SHO of Khandauli police station Rakesh Kumar told PTI that the "accident took place on the intervening night of Monday-Tuesday at around 1.30 am on Yamuna Expressway."
The bodies have been sent for postmortem, he said, adding the identity of the deceased is yet to be ascertained.�
