Rituals being conducted at temples for Shinde's continuation as Maharashtra CM

Mumbai: Rituals are being conducted in more than 100 temples for the continuation of Eknath Shinde as chief minister of Maharashtra in the Mahayuti 2.0 government which is yet to be formed.

The conundrum over whether Shinde will continue at the helm or whether Devendra Fadnavis, who steered the BJP to stupendous victory, will replace him remains unsolved even three days after the Mahayuti romped home to retain power.

Havans (a fire ritual) and pujas are being conducted in over 100 temples across Maharashtra by priests, said Akshay Bhosale, the head of Shiv Sena's Dharmavir Adhyatmik Sena. In acknowledgement of Shinde's work for the welfare of priests and seers, pujas are being offered at temples, Bhosale said on Tuesday.

These saints played a crucial role in campaigning for the Mahayuti, comprising BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP, especially in rural areas, he said. Notably, Shinde had visited the goddess Kamakhya temple in Assam on at least two occasions in the past.

The BJP won 132 seats in the recently-held assembly polls for the 288-member House, followed by Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar-led NCP, which won 57 and 41 seats, respectively.

With the term of the outgoing Maharashtra assembly ending on November 26, Shinde met Governor C P Radhakrishnan at Raj Bhavan and tendered his resignation. The governor asked Shinde to act as a caretaker chief minister till the new CM is sworn in.