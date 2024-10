Tata Group chairman Ratan Tata passed away after battling prolonged illness at Mumbai’s Breach Candy hospital late Wednesday evening. He was 86.



Soon as news got out of his passing away, condolences started pouring in with a flood of tweets on X. From PM Narendra Modi to cricketer Virender Sehwag and Industrialist Anand Mahindra, RIP Ratan Tata messages echoed on twitter.