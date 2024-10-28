Right to Privacy verdict petitioner Justice KS Puttaswamy passes away

Bengaluru: Former Karnataka High Court judge Justice KS Puttaswamy passed away on Monday at his residence in Bengaluru. He was 98.

Justice KS Puttaswamy enrolled as an advocate in 1952 and was appointed as a judge of the Karnataka High Court in November 1977.

He served as a judge at the High Court till 1986. After his retirement, he also served as the vice chairperson of the Central Administrative Tribunal's Bengaluru Bench.

Justice Puttaswamy was also famously known for being the first person to challenge the Aadhaar scheme.

He filed a writ petition before the Supreme Court in 2012 challenging the constitutional validity of the Aadhaar scheme.

The Court eventually refused to strike down the scheme though it held that right to privacy is a fundamental right.