Rift In BJP’s Maha Allies

Mumbai: The BJP appeared to confirm for the first time that Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had raised contentious issues concerning the ruling alliance with Union home minister Amit Shah. BJP senior leader Sudhir Mungantiwar on Sunday said Shinde “would not use such ways to raise complaints before Shah.”

The Shinde-led Shiv Sena is reportedly upset over files of some ministries held by the party getting stuck with Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, who holds the finance portfolio. There is also speculation about the Shiv Sena being miffed at CM Devendra Fadnavis for reversing some decisions taken by the previous Shinde government.

Shinde’s meeting with Shah took place on Saturday, at an event in Raigad Fort to mark the 345th death anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

On Sunday, however, Shinde dismissed the buzz of any rift within the Mahayuti and said everything was hunky-dory in the alliance. He said issues, if any, will be sorted out through discussions.

Pawar on Sunday asserted that he had a very good relationship with Shinde who would will speak directly in case there were any issues. With regard to non-cooperation with Sena ministers, Pawar said: “It is absolutely a lie. If Shinde had any complaint, he would have directly spoken to me or would have either told Chief Minister Devendra Fadnvis. Our relations are cordial. But I don’t think he would directly complain to Amit Shah,” said Pawar.

“I, along with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Shinde, were together with Shah throughout the day, but Shah did not say anything about any such complaint. Don’t go by what sources say,” he added.

Pawar said he and Shinde have been attending meetings together every week and they are taking decisions in a coordinated manner.