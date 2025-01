A 56-year-old man was killed by a rhino near Kaziranga National Park in Assam on Tuesday, police said. The deceased was identified as Bikram Lohar. Police said Lohar was attacked by the rhino on National Highway 37 in the Haltikhuli-Haldibari area of Kaziranga.

"The rhino had wandered out of the national park. The person was grievously injured and taken to the hospital in Bokakhat. He died at the hospital," a police officer said.�