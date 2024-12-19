RG Kar hospital doctor's Parents move Calcutta HC seeking fresh probe into rape, murder

Kolkata: The parents of the doctor who was raped and murdered at the RG Kar hospital moved the Calcutta High Court on Thursday, seeking a fresh investigation into the crime.

Expressing a lack of confidence in the ongoing probe into the incident that led to huge protests, they prayed for a direction for a fresh investigation into the rape and murder of their daughter.

Justice Tirthankar Ghosh asked their lawyer to add the CBI, which is probing the case, as a party in the petition and mention the matter again before the court on Monday.

The on-duty postgraduate trainee doctor's body was found in the seminar room of the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9.

The Sealdah court on December 13 granted bail to RG Kar Medical College and Hospital ex-principal Sandip Ghosh and Tala police station's officer-in-charge Abhijit Mondal in the case.

They were granted bail as the CBI failed to file charge sheets against them within the 90-day statutory period, according to their lawyers.

While Ghosh was accused of tampering with evidence in the case, the police officer was accused of delaying the filing of an FIR after the body was found.

CBI has filed a charge sheet against the prime accused, Sanjay Roy.

In its charge sheet, the CBI said Roy, who was working as a civic volunteer with the local police, allegedly committed the crime when the victim had gone to sleep in the hospital's seminar room during a break.