RG Kar Doctor's Parents Say Police Harassed Them

Hyderabad: Parents of the deceased doctor in Kolkata's RG Kar Hospital said they were harassed by Kolkata Police on August 9, the very day they found out that their daughter had been raped and murdered.

"The police personnel tried to keep us under pressure," the parents said. “The police were collecting some evidence to prove that it was a suicide case. They also tried to damage my daughter’s car.”

The police were determined to prove that the deceased woman was suffering from depression.

The doctor's father said, “I was present when the seizure list was being prepared. The police took out some reports from my daughter’s bag. They told me my daughter was sick; she used to have so many medicines.”

When asked to recall the first phone conversation from the hospital, the parents said it was an unidentified person who just said one curt line: "Come your daughter is sick."

When the father asked what was the reason, a stone cold reply came: “Am I a doctor? How can I tell?"

Moments later, the assistant superintendent of the hospital called and said, “Your daughter committed suicide.”

“Even though my daughter was on duty in the OPD (out-patient department), no one looked for her when she went missing at 10 am,” the father said.

An absolutely absurd situation arose when the victims’ parents were kept waiting for three hours in the chest medicine department. Considering the rampant allegations of crime scene tampering and evidence destruction, this three-hour waiting event is of great significance.

The mother said, “I just grabbed the feet of the police (for permission to see my daughter).”

The first call from the hospital came at 10.53 am. The parents reached the hospital at around 12.30 pm. They were allowed to see the body after 3 pm.

The mother said construction activity and the vandalisation at RG Kar took place for falsification of evidence.

"First, the real culprits should be punished, then we'll talk with the government. They still believe Sanjay Roy, who has been accused in the rape and murder case, was not the main accused," she said firmly.