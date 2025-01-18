RG Kar Doctor Case: Kolkata Court finds accused Sanjay Roy guilty; full verdict on Monday

A local court in Kolkata has on Saturday pronounced accused Sanjay Roy as guilty of rape and murder of on-duty doctor at RG Kar hospital.

Sanjay Roy was found guilty on charges under sections 64, 66 and 103 (1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. His sentence and full order would be pronounced by the court on Monday.

Moreover, the accused would be given an opportunity to speak after he claimed in the court that he was framed.