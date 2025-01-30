RG Kar case victim's parents withdraw plea for fresh investigation

The parents of the victim in the RG Kar rape-murder case have withdrawn their plea seeking a fresh investigation before the Supreme Court. The decision comes amidst allegations of evidence tampering and political criticism surrounding the case.

BJP's West Bengal president, Sukanta Majumdar, on Wednesday condemned the alleged maligning of the victim's family. He asserted that he would visit them to express his support, criticizing the initial five-day investigation conducted by the Kolkata police. Majumdar alleged that evidence was destroyed during this period, affecting the possibility of true justice.

"It is shameful to malign the family. That is why I will go to their house and meet them... For five days, when Kolkata police were investigating the case, evidence was destroyed, because of which the kind of justice that should have been given was not given," Majumdar stated.

The victim’s parents had filed their plea as an Intervention Application (IA) in the suo motu case taken up by the Supreme Court in August last year, shortly after the incident occurred. However, after reviewing the affidavit submitted before it, the Court advised the senior counsel, Karuna Nundy, to be cautious in her arguments, noting that a conviction had already been secured against the sole accused, Sanjoy Roy.

The Court further suggested that a fresh petition be filed instead, acknowledging that the parents' original plea had been submitted before Roy’s trial and conviction. In light of this recommendation, the plea was withdrawn.

Sanjoy Roy was convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment on January 20 by the Sealdah Civil and Criminal Court for the rape and murder of the victim. Despite the conviction, concerns remain over the handling of the case, with political leaders and activists raising questions about law enforcement procedures and justice delivery in such crimes.

This case has sparked debates about the efficacy of police investigations and the need for more stringent measures to ensure justice for victims of sexual violence. While Roy has been convicted, the opposition continues to demand accountability from law enforcement agencies regarding the alleged mishandling of crucial evidence in the initial days of the probe.