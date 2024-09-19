RG Kar case: CPI(M) youth leader Minakshi appears before CBI

Kolkata: West Bengal state secretary of DYFI, Minakshi Mukherjee, appeared before the CBI's Salt Lake office on Thursday in connection with the investigation into the RG Kar hospital rape-murder case. The Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) is the youth wing of the CPI(M).



"I will cooperate with the CBI officers in every way," Mukherjee said as she arrived at the agency's office following her return from Raiganj in north Bengal early this morning. Mukherjee had met the parents of the deceased woman medic at the RG Hospital on August 9, hours after her body was recovered from the seminar hall of the medical establishment.

The CPI(M) repeatedly claimed that there was resistance to the swift cremation of the doctor's body primarily due to the Left youth leader's efforts. On the same night, Mukherjee was seen blocking the police hearse, which was carrying the body of the deceased woman doctor from the RG Kar hospital.