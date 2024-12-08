Revanth is Heading a ‘Madari Sarkar’ Says Nadda

HYDERABAD: BJP president Jagat Prakash Nadda termed the Revanth Reddy-led Congress government as ‘madari sarkar’ and ‘jadugar sarkar,’ deceiving the people with false promises. He said that the Congress had come to power by playing with the emotions of the people with tall promises.

Addressing a public meeting at Saroornagar stadium here on Saturday, Nadda said that the Congress leaders wrore by the culture of ‘enjoy as long as you live’.

The Congress has been rooted out in Tamil Nadu 60 years ago, was out of power for over 30 years in Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh and 25 years in Bihar, he said. On the other hand, the BJP governments stood by the wishes of the people, whose trust in them is of a very high order.

The BJP won in Gujarat for a record sixth time, four times in Madhya Pradesh, thrice in Haryana and Goa and twice in UP, Maharashtra, Tripura, Uttarakhand, Manipur, Assam and other states.

The anti-women, anti-farmer, anti-employees and anti-BCs government in Telangana would be sent packing by the people, Nadda saud. He pointed out at the state-of-affairs in the Congress-led Karnataka. Stating that the Revanth Reddy government had failed to fulfill its promises to the people, Nadda said that the party would be dealt a major blow in all states it is ruling.

Nadda asked the gathering whether they had received Vidya Barosa card, unemployment allowance, farm loan waiver, Rythu Bharosa benefits, Shadi mubarak cheques, and the people responded negatively.

The Telangana BJP organised the public meeting after week-long awareness programmes in all 119 Assembly segments and having releasing a charge-sheet against the incumbent government.

State BJP chief and Union minister G. Kishan Reddy said that Revanth Reddy and his predecessor L. Chandrasekhar were behaving like twins.

A number of party MPs, MLAs and office-bearers, including Union minister of state Bandi Sanjay, MPs Dr K. Laxman, Etala Rajendar, D.K. Aruna and Konda Vishweshwar Reddy, MLAs and party leaders took part in the meeting.

