Revanth holds roadshow in support of Aaditya

Mumbai:With just a week left for the Maharashtra Assembly polls, Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Wednesday held a roadshow in support of Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate Aaditya Thackeray, who is seeking a second term from Mumbai’s Worli seat.

Reddy along with Mumbai Congress president Varsha Gaikwad held the roadshow for Aaditya Thackeray in the high-profile constituency in the central part of the metropolis.

Revanth Reddy also offered prayers at a Tirupati Balaji temple in Worli.

The junior Thackeray posted pictures of the roadshow on his Instagram handle and thanked Reddy for coming down to Worli from where the former won for the first time in 2019 and went on to become a minister in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government led by his father Uddhav Thackeray.

The Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT) are constituents of the MVA along with the NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar). The opposition bloc is locked in a close fight with the ruling Mahayuti front in the elections to the 288-member assembly on November 20. Votes will be counted three days later.