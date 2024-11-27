Retail price of Tur, Urad declines in last 3 months: Centre

New Delhi: The retail prices of Tur and Urad have declined or remained stable in last three months with the decline in Mandi prices, according to Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution.

It said the Department of Consumer Affairs holds regular meetings with Retailers’ Association of India (RAI) and organised retail chains to deliberate on the trends in mandi and retail prices of pulses to ensure that retailers maintain the retail margins at reasonable levels.

In order to intervene directly in the retail market, the government has also converted part of the stock of pulses from the buffer to dals for retail sale to consumers at affordable prices under the Bharat Dal brand. Similarly, atta and rice are distributed to retail consumers under Bharat brand at subsidized prices.

Onion from buffer is released in a calibrated and targeted manner to moderate prices in high price consuming centres at wholesale markets and through retail outlets. Onion is distributed among retail consumers at Rs.35 per kg through stationary retail outlets and mobile vans in major consumption centres.

These measures have helped in making essential food commodities such as pulses, rice, atta and onion available to consumers at affordable prices and also in stabilising the prices.

In order to ensure smooth and seamless import of pulses to augment domestic availability, import of Tur and Urad has been kept under 'Free Category' till March 31, 2025 and zero duty on Masur import till March 31, 2025.

Additionally, the government has also allowed duty free import of desi chana till March 31, 2025 to augment the supply of pulses in the domestic market. Stable import policy regime of Tur, Urad and Masur has been effective in ensuring the consistent supply of tur and urad in the country due to continuous flow of imports in maintaining the availability and checking abnormal price rise in pulses.

The Department of Consumer Affairs provided support to NCCF and NAFED for farmers’ awareness campaigns, outreach programmes, seed distribution etc. The government has implemented the pre-registration of farmers for assured procurement of Tur and urad under the Price Support Scheme (PSS) and the Price Stabilization Fund (PSF) components of PM- AASHA scheme through NAFED and NCCF. As many as 10.66 lakh farmers have been registered by NCCF and NAFED as on November 22, 2024.

The condition of kharif crops is good and harvesting is completed for short duration crops such as Moong, Urad, while harvesting of Tur crop has just commenced. The weather has also been favorable for the crop in maintaining a good flow across the supply chain to the consumers, which is expected to moderate the prices of pulses. This was stated by the Union Minister of State for the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, BL Verma in a written reply today in Lok Sabha.