Resolution opposing Waqf Amendment Bill, 2024 to be tabled in WB Assembly

Kolkata: West Bengal Parliamentary Affairs minister Sovandeb Chattopadhyay on Monday said that a resolution opposing the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024 will be tabled in the state Assembly but the date has not yet been fixed.

Chatterjee claimed that the Waqf (Amendment) Bill was divisive and may lead to the marginalisation of minorities and infringe on their rights.

Talking to reporters on the first day of the West Bengal Assembly winter session, he said that the date on which the resolution opposing the contentious Waqf (Amendment) Bill is to be moved in the West Bengal Assembly has not yet been fixed.

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) had repeatedly voiced its opposition to the Waqf (Amendment) bill.

The NDA government at the Centre has listed 16 bills, including the Waqf Amendment Bill, for consideration in the Winter Session of Parliament which began on Monday.

The objective of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, is to amend the Waqf Act, 1995, to redress the issues and challenges in regulating and managing Waqf properties. The Amendment Bill seeks to improve the administration and management of waqf properties in India.

Meanwhile, West Bengal minister and Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim on Monday said that the minority cell of the TMC will hold a rally in the city on November 30 to oppose the Waqf (Amendment) Bill.

Hakim told reporters at the Assembly premises that the party's JPC representative on Waqf (Amendment) Bill and Srirampur MP Kalyan Banerjee will be the main speaker at the rally to be organised by the TMC minority cell.

The rally will be held at the Rani Rasmani Avenue in the city.

Hakim and other key leaders of the minority cell will also address the gathering.