Resolution Cases Near 41K by September-End: NCLT

Chennai: A total of 40,943 cases have been filed with National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, till 30 September, 2024. Of this, 1068 cases under Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process were resolved and have realised Rs 3.55 lakh crore.

Of the total 40,943 cases filed with NCLT, 2336 cases were filed in the first half of the current fiscal. In the last fiscal 4014 cases were filed, which were lower than 4730 in the previous fiscal, the Finance Ministry informed Lok Sabha in a written reply.

The number of cases filed was at the highest level in FY20 at 12,373 and has remained around 4000 cases annually ever since.

A total of Rs 3,74,192 crore has been realised from the resolution process. Of this, Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process saw resolution of 1068 cases and realised a total of Rs 3,55,374 crore.

As many as 769 cases reached the liquidation process and realised a total of Rs 7608.82 crore. Further, 1533 cases saw Voluntary Liquidation Process and this accounted for Rs 11,106 crore and 26 cases of Insolvency Resolution Process of Personal Guarantors saw realisation of Rs 102.78 crore.