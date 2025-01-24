Resolute in ensuring no discrimination against girl child: PM Modi

New Delhi: In his message on National Girl Child Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that India is proud of the accomplishments of its girls across all fields. Modi added that his government is equally resolute in ensuring no discrimination happens against the girl child.

In a post on X, he said, "Today, on National Girl Child Day, we reiterate our commitment to keep empowering the girl child and ensure a wide range of opportunities for her. India is proud of the accomplishments of the girl child across all fields."

Their feats continue to inspire us all, the prime minister added.

Modi said his government has focused on sectors like education, technology, skills and healthcare among others which have contributed to empowering the girl child.