Residents continue to suffer as air quality in Delhi remains 'very poor'

New Delhi: The air quality in the national capital remained in the 'very poor' category, as the AQI was recorded at 332 as per the Central Pollution Control Board on Friday at 7 a.m.

AQI in different areas of the national capital, like Anand Vihar, was recorded as 393, 356 in Ashok Vihar, 322 at the IGI airport road and 381 in Jahangirpuri at 7 a.m as per CPCB.

The conditions in the city have deteriorated, with residents complaining of several health-related issues like breathing problem, irritation in eyes and skin issues.

"It has been many days since this problem has been going on. It has deteriorated over the last few days. The labor workers have been suffering a lot because of thjs.. the government has failed to take any step.. we want to get rid of the pollution," said a resident.

Another person complained of low visibility and said that it was becoming difficult to reside in the capital city.

"Our eyes are burning.. it is getting difficult to breathe with each passing day. The pollution has increased a lot. There is barely any visibility; it is becoming difficult to live here with every passing day," the resident complained.

Visuals from Kalindi Kunj, India Gate, Akshardham Temple, and Ito Road showed a thick layer of smog covering the whole area.

The AQI yesterday was in 'very poor' category as well.

Meanwhile, in Agra, a thick layer of fog enveloped the Taj Mahal after the AQI recorded there was 128 falling in the 'Moderate' category. Residents who came to visit the iconic UNESCO world heritage site complained that the monument was "barely visible".

Anu, a photographer from Kerala, said, "I came here to see the Taj Mahal but there is barely any visibility." December has not even started and the conditions have already deteriorated a lot."

An AQI between 0-50 is considered good, 51-100 is satisfactory, 101-200 is moderate, 201-300 is poor, 301-400 is very poor and 401-500 is severe.�