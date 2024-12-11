Rescue Operation for 5-Year-Old Trapped in Borewell in Dausa Enters Third Day

Authorities in Rajasthan's Dausa are engaged in a race against time to rescue five-year-old Aryan, who fell into an open borewell while playing at a farm in Kalikhad village on December 9. Since then, rescue teams have been working tirelessly, deploying earthmovers, tractors, and ropes to dig a parallel hole and attempt to retrieve the boy.

By the third day of the operation, a piling rig machine, the XCMG 180, was brought to the site to dig a 150-feet-deep tunnel. As of Wednesday, the tunnel has reached a depth of 70 feet, and oxygen is being continuously supplied to Aryan. Despite the temperature dropping to 8°C, the child’s condition is stable, according to authorities.





The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and Civil Defence teams are at the site, coordinating the rescue operation. The umbrella technique, previously used in similar rescues, failed to extract the boy, prompting the shift to vertical and horizontal drilling methods.

Dausa District Magistrate confirmed that about 40-50 feet of drilling still needs to be completed before the child can be safely rescued. The local administration is working alongside the NDRF and SDRF to overcome any challenges and ensure a successful rescue. Rescue teams are closely monitoring the situation with cameras inserted into the borewell, tracking Aryan’s movements and health status.

The operation comes just months after a similar rescue mission in Bandikui, where a two-year-old girl was saved after being trapped in a 35-foot borewell. Local authorities remain hopeful for a successful outcome as the intense operation continues.