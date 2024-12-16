Repair Work on Ratna Bhandar of Lord Jagannath's Temple Begins

�Bhubaneswar: The much-anticipated repair work on the Ratna Bhandar of Lord Jagannath’s Srimandir in Puri will commence immediately following the completion of the morning rituals on Tuesday.

According to sources from the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA), a team from the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) is scheduled to enter the Ratna Bhandar at approximately 12.30 pm to initiate the repairs.

D.B. Garnayak, the ASI's superintending engineer, confirmed that an administrative official from the SJTA will unlock the Ratna Bhandar to allow the ASI team access.

“Before the work begins, the Jagamohana will be barricaded for safety. Approximately 30 workers will be involved in the repair process, and the ASI superintendent along with the Puri Sub Circle In-Charge will be present to supervise the operations,” Garnayak stated.

On the first day, iron pipes will be installed to provide structural support for the repairs. This will be followed by the removal of plaster from the chambers, with further repair work proceeding thereafter. Once the repairs are completed, the old doors of the Ratna Bhandar will be replaced with stainless steel doors for enhanced security.

The ASI aims to complete the repair work within a three-month timeframe. Recently, they announced that the internal repairs of Ratna Bhandar would be prioritized.

As per ASI protocols, the repair work will be conducted in accordance with the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) set by the temple administration, beginning at 12.30 PM and continuing throughout the evening.

“Throughout the repair work, we will ensure that there is minimal disruption to the smooth and orderly darshan for devotees, as well as to the rituals of the deities. Senior ASI officials from Delhi will oversee the project,” an ASI spokesperson remarked.