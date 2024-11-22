Renewable energy pavilion at Baliyatra sparks interest among young minds

Bhubaneswar: Amid the vibrant buzz of this year’s Baliyatra—Odisha’s iconic trade fair celebrating centuries-old maritime heritage in Cuttack—one pavilion stands out as a beacon of innovation and hope. Organised by GRIDCO, Odisha’s Renewable Energy Nodal Agency, the renewable energy pavilion is drawing droves of curious youngsters, children, and families, all eager to glimpse the promise of a sustainable tomorrow.

Packed with advanced models, interactive exhibits, and engaging activities, the pavilion is more than just an exhibition—it’s a rallying cry for renewable energy adoption. With Odisha positioning itself as a leader in green energy, GRIDCO is showcasing the state's ambitions and solutions to power a cleaner, greener future.

One of the pavilion’s showstoppers is a scaled model of a Green Hydrogen Plant, illustrating how hydrogen energy can transform industries and transportation systems. Visitors marvel at the potential of hydrogen-powered buses and cars that emit nothing but water vapor, presenting a pollution-free alternative for a cleaner world.

Nearby, under the PMSURYAGHAR Scheme, a model demonstrates how households can slash electricity bills—possibly to zero—by installing solar energy systems equipped with Net-metering technology. Another popular display, the Wind Energy Model, offers insight into the mechanisms behind 24/7 sustainable electricity generation through wind power.

These exhibits are not just visually compelling but deeply educational, shedding light on technologies that could redefine Odisha's energy landscape.

Aimed at empowering the public, GRIDCO’s newly launched mobile app is another major draw. Visitors can use the app to calculate their solar power plant’s potential based on their available rooftop area and energy needs. It even provides financial estimates, highlights government subsidies, and calculates potential carbon emission reductions—a crucial step in making renewable energy adoption simpler and more accessible.

Adding an element of fun, the pavilion hosts daily quiz contests, where schoolchildren, college students, and even curious adults compete for exciting prizes. These sessions not only ignite curiosity but also deepen the understanding of renewable energy concepts among young participants, turning education into entertainment.

Beyond engaging exhibits, the pavilion serves as a hub for dialogue. Technical sessions, attended by investors, industry experts, and GRIDCO officials, delve into Odisha’s renewable energy potential. These discussions highlight the state’s supportive policies and lucrative incentives for renewable energy projects, aiming to attract investment and foster partnerships.

“Odisha has immense potential to lead the renewable energy revolution. Platforms like Baliyatra allow us to connect with people directly and inspire them to embrace these technologies, contributing to a sustainable future," said a GRIDCO official.

GRIDCO’s initiative at Baliyatra transcends mere awareness. It’s a visionary attempt to inspire behavioral change, promote energy independence, and attract investment in renewable technologies. As children playfully learn about solar energy and adults explore how to cut their carbon footprints, the pavilion is sparking hope for a future where sustainability isn’t just an aspiration—it’s a way of life.

“By seamlessly blending education, innovation, and engagement, GRIDCO’s renewable energy pavilion is ensuring that this year’s Baliyatra isn’t just a celebration of Odisha’s rich past but also a commitment to its bright and sustainable future,” said Dr Pravash Mishra, an economist and development practitioner.