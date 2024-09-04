Renault India contributes Renault Kiger, Kwid and Triber to 14 Corps, Northern Command, Indian Army

Renault India has taken a significant step in supporting the mobility and transportation needs of the 14 Corps, Northern Command, Indian Army by gifting its vehicles, including the Renault Kwid, Kiger, and Triber. This activity is a part of Renault India's commitment to contributing to the community and supporting the nation's defence forces.





Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Sudhir Malhotra, Vice President of Sales & Marketing, Renault India said," We are deeply honoured to extend our support to the 14 Corps, Northern Command, Indian Army with the contribution of these vehicles. The Kwid, Kiger, and Triber represent Renault's dedication to quality, safety, and the spirit of Make in India. We are confident that these vehicles will enhance the mobility and logistical efficiency of the Northern Command. Renault India remains steadfast in our commitment to community service and the well-being of those who safeguard our country. This is just a small token of our gratitude for their invaluable service."

The Kwid has an 8-inch touchscreen Media NAV system on the RXL(O) variant, making it the most affordable hatchback with such a feature in the industry. Further enhancing the safety, all variants now feature a rear seatbelt reminder. With more than 14 safety features as standard, Kwid comes with best-in-class safety.





The Triber is an exceptionally well engineered, spacious and modular vehicle that makes it a perfect choice for Indian families. Technological updates include a 7-inch TFT instrument cluster and wireless charger, including convenience-enhancing features like a driver seat armrest and power fold ORVMs.

The Kiger elevates the driving experience with luxurious semi-leatherette seats and a leatherette steering wheel. New technological features include auto fold ORVMs and a bezel-less auto dim IRVM. The TURBO engine variant now sports red brake callipers, and the lineup is expanded with new RXL and RXT(O) variants, offering more choices for customers.

Renault India's contribution to the 14 Corps, Northern Command underscores the brand’s unwavering commitment to supporting the nation's defence forces and community at large. As Renault India continues to innovate and bring value-driven vehicles to the market, its focus remains on enhancing the lives of its customers and contributing to the nation in meaningful ways.