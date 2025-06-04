RCB Victory Celebrations: 11 Dead, 33 Injured in Bengaluru Stampede

Overcrowding around the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru city resulted in a stampede that left 11 persons dead and many others injured during a special felicitation ceremony for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), winners of the IPL 2025 trophy. The event was organized by members of the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) at the stadium on Wednesday. The stampede is said to have occurred around 5 p.m.What made the occasion momentous for RCB fans was that their favourite team had won the trophy for the first time since the IPL began in 2007. RCB had reached the finals four times earlier but lost each time. They finally clinched the trophy on Tuesday by defeating Kings XI Punjab.Doctors at Vydehi Multi-speciality Hospital in Bengaluru attributed the deaths to suffocation during the stampede. Dr. Sumedha from the hospital told reporters that four persons referred there were brought dead on arrival. The injured were treated for minor injuries.The Chinnaswamy Stadium has a seating capacity of around 35,000, but the crowd gathered outside far exceeded that number. The stampede reportedly occurred when fans attempted to force their way into the stadium to witness the felicitation ceremony. Many broke through the barricades, particularly at Gate Number 12, rushing into the venue.The KSCA had scheduled the ceremony from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. and had clearly stated that only those with valid tickets or passes would be allowed entry. However, thousands gathered and surged toward the narrow gate, leading to jostling and a fatal stampede.Eyewitnesses recalled heartbreaking scenes. One mother entered the stadium unaware that her daughter had become a victim of the stampede. She only learned of her daughter’s death later, and the scenes were described as “heart-wrenching.”Videos circulated on social media showed an unconscious person being carried on someone’s shoulder for medical attention. In another clip, bystanders were seen attempting CPR on an unresponsive victim. One eyewitness said the crowd was far beyond the control of the police.Chief Minister Siddaramaiah estimated that around 2 lakh people had gathered near the venue, far exceeding the stadium’s capacity. He called the stampede “unexpected” and ordered a magisterial inquiry, with a 15-day deadline to submit the report. He said erring officials would be punished.The CM also announced ex gratia payments to the families of the deceased and free treatment for the 47 injured. According to doctors, all the injured are out of danger.Since Wednesday morning, fans had been rushing toward the stadium. Huge crowds were also seen at the Metro Rail station. Police had issued advisories urging the public to avoid the Central Business District in Bengaluru due to the RCB felicitation event.Earlier, as a precautionary measure, Home Minister Dr. G. Parameshwara denied permission for an open parade and said the players would travel to the stadium by bus for the ceremony.State BJP President B.Y. Vijayendra questioned the government, asking, "Mumbai hosted a massive World Cup parade without a stampede. So why did Bengaluru fail?"Janata Dal (Secular) State President and Union Minister for Heavy Industries H.D. Kumaraswamy blamed the tragedy on "a lack of proper planning and a complete failure to take precautionary measures."