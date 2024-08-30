RBI Warns Public on Fraudulent Calls, Protect Your Info

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday cautioned the public about fraud being carried out in its name, urging them not to share information such as account login details, one-time passwords (OTPs), or Know Your Customer (KYC) documents with callers.



“Do not share account login details, personal information, copies of KYC documents, card information, PIN, password, OTP, etc with unidentified persons or agencies. Further, such details should not be shared through unverified/unauthorised websites or applications. In case they receive any such requests, customers are requested to get in touch with their bank/branch. List of all entities regulated by RBI are uploaded in the Bank’s website ( https://rbi.org.in/ ). Members of the public are advised not to fall for fake accreditations of RBI by any other websites or apps,” said the central bank.



