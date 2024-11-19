RBI warns public as deepfake video of governor circulates on social media

Mumbai: Reserve Bank on Tuesday cautioned public against "deepfake" videos of the governor being circulated on social media that claim the launch of or support to some investment schemes by the central bank.In a statement, the RBI cautioned public on "deepfake videos of Top Management" circulated over social media giving financial advice.



"It has come to the notice of Reserve Bank of India that fake videos of the Governor are being circulated in social media that claim launch of or support to some investment schemes by the RBI," it said.

These videos attempt to advise people to invest their money in such schemes through use of technological tools.

"RBI clarifies that its officials are not involved in or support any such activities and these videos are fake. RBI does not give any such financial investment advice," the statement said.

The central bank cautioned the members of the public against engaging with and falling prey to such deepfake videos circulated over social media.�