RBI says State freebies crowd out productive expenditure

Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday suggested that Indian states need to contain and rationalise their subsidy outgoes on farm loan waiver, free power and transport so that such spending does not crowd out more productive expenditure.

In a report, titled 'RBI’s State Finances: A Study of Budgets 2024-25,' released on Thursday the central bank termed increasing

spending by states on subsidies as an “incipient stress” and called for rationalisation of such outgoes.