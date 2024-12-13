 Top
RBI Receives Bomb Threat in Russian Language

Deccan Chronicle
13 Dec 2024 10:24 AM IST
RBI Receives Bomb Threat in Russian Language
The Reserve Bank of India on Thursday received a bomb threat via email, written in Russian language. The email was sent to the RBI’s official website and threatened to blow up the bank.

Deccan Chronicle
About the Author

