RBI Receives Bomb Threat in Russian Language

The Reserve Bank of India on Thursday received a bomb threat via email, written in Russian language. The email was sent to the RBI’s official website and threatened to blow up the bank.

A case has been registered against unknown accused in Mata Rambai Marg (MRA Marg) police station, said Zone 1 DCP, Mumbai Police.





An investigation has been launched into the incident.

RBI received a similar threat made through RBI’s customer care number on November 16. The caller claimed to be the CEO of the Lashkar-e-Taiba.



Earlier in the day, six delhi schools received bomb threats over email. The fire department, police and bomb detection teams have reached the schools and are conducting checks.



On December 9, at least 44 schools in Delhi received bomb threat emails which was later declared as hoaxes by the police.