RBI increases UPI lite wallet, transactional limit

In a positive development for users, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday had increased UPI Lite wallet limit to Rs 5,000 from the existing Rs 2,000 and the per transaction limit to Rs 1,000.

In addition, the RBI also decided to increase the per transaction limit in UPI 123Pay from Rs 5,000 to Rs 10,000.� "UPI 123Pay" is a functionality that lets users make payments over a phone call.