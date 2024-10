Economic affairs secretary Shaktikanta Das Economic affairs secretary Shaktikanta Das

New Delhi: The RBI governor Shaktikanta Das on Friday dashed all hopes of a rate cut in December. At a media event (hosted by Bloomberg) Das said that cutting interest rates in the coming Monetary Policy Committee meeting in December would be risky and premature.

He said economic growth remains intact and inflation is expected to moderate but there are significant risks to the inflation outlook