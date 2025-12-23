Raut Urges Congress To Rethink Solo Plan, Accommodate MNS

Mumbai: After the drubbing in the municipal council elections, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Monday urged the Congress to reconsider its decision to contest the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections independently. He reminded the party that the primary objective of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) is to defeat the BJP and appealed to it to accommodate the Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) within the opposition fold.

“If the Congress is serious about defeating the BJP, it must rethink its decision to go solo in the BMC elections. Admittedly, Mumbai’s political dynamics and electoral arithmetic are different from the rest of Maharashtra. But the Opposition needs to fight unitedly,” Mr. Raut said.

According to reports, the Shiv Sena (UBT) is keen to avoid a split in Opposition votes. Mr. Raut is also said to have spoken to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on the issue of an alliance for the BMC polls.

Last week, the Congress announced its decision to part ways with the Shiv Sena (UBT) for the Mumbai civic elections, citing the “sentiments” of its grassroots workers. Several Congress leaders have expressed reservations about a possible tie-up with the MNS, arguing that it could adversely impact the party’s minority and North Indian vote base.

“The Congress has expressed reservations over the MNS. But we have been trying to convince them that staying united is necessary to defeat the BJP,” Mr. Raut said.

On his party’s alliance with the MNS, Mr. Raut said seat-sharing talks were almost complete and added that the understanding would not be restricted to Mumbai alone. “The Shiv Sena and the MNS will also contest elections together in key cities such as Thane, Mira-Bhayandar, Kalyan-Dombivli and Nashik,” he said.

On Monday, Mr. Raut met MNS president Raj Thackeray, while MNS leader Bala Nandgaonkar visited Matoshree, the residence of Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray. Both are considered close aides of their respective party chiefs.

Meanwhile, the Congress claimed it has emerged as the single largest Opposition party in Maharashtra following the Municipal Council and Nagar Parishad elections. According to the State Election Commission, the BJP won 117 municipal president posts, the Shiv Sena 53, and the NCP 37. The Congress secured 28 posts, the NCP (SP) seven, and the Shiv Sena (UBT) nine.

However, the Congress said it had won 41 municipal council president posts and 1,006 councillor seats in the local body polls. “In such difficult times, by standing firm against immense money power, the might of authority and intimidation, the Congress has emerged as the principal Opposition in the state. Ultimately, the fight is about ideology, and the Congress is fighting for it,” said Sachin Sawant, spokesperson of the party’s state unit.

A senior Congress leader said that while the party has decided against an alliance with the Shiv Sena (UBT) for the BMC elections, it is exploring tie-ups with smaller parties such as Prakash Ambedkar’s Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi, Rajendra Gavai-led Republican Party of India (RPI), Mahadev Jankar’s Rashtriya Samaj Paksha (RSP), and others.