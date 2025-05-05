Raut Says Supporting Modi Government After Pahalgam Attack Is Treason

MUMBAI: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Monday said his opinion to not support the central government in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack is firm even after meeting NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar. He also claimed that he did not attend the all-party meeting called by the Centre after the terror attack because he would have demanded Union home minister Amit Shah’s resignation in the meeting and that would have made Mr. Pawar uncomfortable.

“This is a government of thugs. There is no remorse on their faces after the Pahalgam incident. Supporting such people will be treason,” Mr Raut said.

A day after meeting the NCP (SP) chief, Mr. Raut said, “I met Mr. Pawar in connection with my book publication. He wanted a copy which I gave him. Apart from that we also discussed various issues including the Pahalgam terror attack. It is his stand that all of us should back the government in the time of national security crisis. But in my opinion, this government does not deserve our support.”

In the meeting, Mr. Raut gave a copy of his yet to be released book “’Narkatala Swarg” (Heaven in the Hell) to Mr. Pawar. The book details his experience during three months he spent in Mumbai’s Arthur Road jail after the ED arrest in August 2022. He also urged the NCP(SP) chief to attend the book release function to be held in Mumbai on May 17.

Mr. Raut said Mr. Shah should have resigned on his own taking the responsibility for the Pahalgam tragedy. “I told this to Mr. Pawar. Our people died and they are still holding on to their chairs. On this, Mr Pawar asked me why I did not attend the all-party meeting. I told him I would have demanded Mr Shah’s resignation on his face and that you could not have afforded it. Which is why I decided not to attend the meeting,” he said.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders had expressed their inability to attend the all-party meeting called by the Centre on the Pahalgam terror attack on the ground that Arvind Sawant and Sanjay Raut were in remote places of the country on the day of the meeting. However, the party had assured the government of its support to any decision to ‘counter’ the terror activities in Jammu and Kashmir.

Mr. Raut also ruled out making CM post offer to Ajit Pawar if he joined the Maha Vikas Aghadi. Another Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Vinayak Raut on Sunday had said that if the Maharashtra deputy chief minister aspires to become the chief minister, he must return to the MVA.

“We are not making any offer to anyone. Ajit Pawar is not our concern. Sharad Pawar will deal with him. But I do not think Sharad Pawar will ever forgive him in politics,” the Rajya Sabha MP said.