Raut Says No Power In Country Can Defeat United Thackerays

Mumbai:Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut announced on Friday that Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray are considering contesting the upcoming municipal elections in Mumbai, Thane, Nashik, and other cities together. Expressing strong confidence in the potential alliance, Raut declared that “no power in the country” could defeat them if the Thackeray cousins unite. Taking a sharp dig at the BJP, Mr. Raut said that while India has always been a religious nation, the saffron party has turned it into a “fanatic nation”.

Uddhav and Raj have repeatedly signaled their willingness to collaborate over the past few months. Although no formal alliance has been declared, Mr Raut said, “The Thackeray cousins will come together and win the Mumbai Municipal Corporation. In Nashik, Thane, and Kalyan-Dombivli, we will fight together. There are many such municipal corporations where this is being discussed.”



Raj Thackeray broke away from the Shiv Sena in 2005 to form the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) following differences with Uddhav, and the two remained political rivals for nearly two decades. However, signs of reconciliation have emerged after an April 2025 podcast,in which Raj said he had no personal issues working with Uddhav during their time in the undivided Shiv Sena, describing past disagreements as “minor” in light of the larger Marathi cause. Uddhav echoed similar sentiments, expressing a willingness to move past their differences.

The thaw became more visible in July when the cousins shared a public stage for the first time in over 20 years during a protest against the alleged imposition of Hindi in schools. At the event, Uddhav hinted at a potential alliance for the civic elections. Cementing the renewed ties, Raj visited Uddhav’s residence, Matoshree, on July 27 to personally wish him on his 65th birthday — a gesture widely seen as symbolic of a growing political partnership.

“For the last ten years, efforts have been underway from Delhi to make Maharashtra powerless. People like Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, and Devendra Fadnavis want Marathi people to stay down. But the Marathi person is self-respecting — we know what to eat, what to drink, and when to unsheathe the sword. That sword has now been unsheathed by the Thackeray cousins,” Mr. Raut said.

Continuing his attack on the BJP, Mr. Raut accused the government of promoting fanaticism. “They turned a religious country into a fanatical one, imposing Taliban-like restrictions. Meanwhile, the country faces serious issues — unemployment, hunger, deteriorating law and order, and internal security. Prime Minister Modi is about to turn 75, and while India has been independent for 79 years, some behave as if it only became free in 2014. In reality, the country has gone into decline since then,” he added.

Hitting back at the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader, BJP legislator Pravin Darkekar said, “Mr. Raut has become too desperate. There is no formal announcement of any alliance yet, and there is still time before the elections, Mr. Raut is just firing in the air. Ultimately, it’s up to Uddhav and Raj to decide. But it seems Mr. Raut has been given the job of constantly talking about the alliance. For 20 years, they ignored Raj Thackeray and the MNS. Now, out of desperation, they suddenly need them.”